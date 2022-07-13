Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.40.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NSRGY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($50.00) to €51.00 ($51.00) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,200,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 81,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 13.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
