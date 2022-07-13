Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSRGY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($50.00) to €51.00 ($51.00) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,200,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 81,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 13.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSRGY opened at $117.25 on Friday. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $106.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.63.

Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.