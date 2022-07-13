New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Trading Up 7.5%

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 212,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,201,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $525.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.86.

New Gold ( NYSE:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. New Gold had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

