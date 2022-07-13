New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB dropped their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark dropped their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.92.

TSE:NGD traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,962,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.37. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$709.38 million and a PE ratio of 4.33.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$221.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

