Newton (NEW) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Newton (NEW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, Newton has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00101781 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00170323 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

