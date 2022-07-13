Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nexi from €10.80 ($10.80) to €10.00 ($10.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nexi in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nexi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of Nexi stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. Nexi has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

