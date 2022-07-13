NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average is $78.76.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

