Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0014

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $13.17 million and $263,273.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,693.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.88 or 0.05478324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00027130 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00245769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.82 or 0.00618561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.00504750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00070982 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,120,459,546 coins and its circulating supply is 9,553,459,546 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

