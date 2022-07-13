Nkcfo LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nkcfo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after acquiring an additional 304,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after purchasing an additional 207,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,441,000 after purchasing an additional 359,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $91.25. The company had a trading volume of 123,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,696. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average of $102.59.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

