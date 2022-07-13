Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NOG. Johnson Rice upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.44.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. The business had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

