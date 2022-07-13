Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 12,600.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NSTC stock remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,479,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after buying an additional 752,717 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,031,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 23.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,008,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 193,764 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 7.4% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 770,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

