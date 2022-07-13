Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.58 and last traded at $30.38. 404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on NPIFF. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0795 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

