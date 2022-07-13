Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

