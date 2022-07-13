Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NAZ opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.23% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

