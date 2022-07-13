Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, insider Young L. Robert sold 9,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $92,466.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,303,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 151,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 99,839 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 60,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NMI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $9.46. 17,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,632. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $12.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.