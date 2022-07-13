O3Swap (O3) Price Hits $1.97 on Top Exchanges

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00091527 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00173568 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

