Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 1,784,389 Shares

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,784,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760,736.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 177,222,134 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,955,882.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 8,174,228 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,845,546 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $285,935,669.46.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,135,265 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.08 per share, for a total transaction of $126,151,456.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.01. 19,124,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,778,889. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 42,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 68.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 49,173 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 309,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

