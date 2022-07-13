Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,986. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 6,550 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,117.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark G. Sander acquired 7,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 387,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,604.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 31.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 46,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 140.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 188,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 109,977 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 103.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,325,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,489 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

