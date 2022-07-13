OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.53. 83,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,181,316. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $236.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

