OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,741 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 368.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 469,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 369,083 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 140,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,923,852 shares in the company, valued at $17,699,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $784,606.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 606,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,977.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,483. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLTR traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $9.28. 482,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,889,976. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 4.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

