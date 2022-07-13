OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 141 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 2.7% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

NYSE:D traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,572. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

