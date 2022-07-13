Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WPRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.18.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

