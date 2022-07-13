Orbit Chain Price Up 17.3% Over Last Week (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $63.49 million and approximately $864,439.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,288.56 or 1.00011936 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

ORC is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 975,387,820 coins and its circulating supply is 627,653,249 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.