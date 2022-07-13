O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Cut by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,362,000 after buying an additional 252,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after buying an additional 233,026 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 28,346.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,876,000 after buying an additional 127,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after buying an additional 99,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.04.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $652.75. 1,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,340. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $622.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $659.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

