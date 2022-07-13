Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Shares Up 3%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.06. 175,691 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 156,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

