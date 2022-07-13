Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a growth of 16,292.9% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OZSC stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,880,819. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Ozop Energy Solutions

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. It offers DC and AC power supplies, high voltage battery chargers, converters/inverters, 400Hz aircraft ground support equipment, power electronic modules, and other power electronic products.

