PAID Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $124,014.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, PAID Network has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $124,014.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PAID Network

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

