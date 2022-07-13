Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Trading Up 5.5%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) shares were up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 5,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 42,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Panbela Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PBLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.