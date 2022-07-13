Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Pancontinental Resources Co. (CVE:PUC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 275000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$10.97 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.
Pancontinental Resources Company Profile (CVE:PUC)
