Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 13th (NASDAQ:PPYAU)

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:PPYAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 13th. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

PPYAU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth $7,405,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth $501,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth $1,752,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth $2,070,000.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

