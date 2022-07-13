Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 7,579 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after acquiring an additional 484,081 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,865 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

