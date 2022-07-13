Parallel Advisors LLC Has $14.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.46.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.