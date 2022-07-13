Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $154.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

