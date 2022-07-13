Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,569 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.33.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,157 shares of company stock worth $271,960. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $187.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

