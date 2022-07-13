Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

