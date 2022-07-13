Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. Pathfinder Bancorp has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.15.

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Phillips sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $40,619.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,272 shares in the company, valued at $159,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

