Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSFE shares. Westpark Capital raised shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Paysafe alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Paysafe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,978,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 74,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,448,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 734,708 shares during the period. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth $6,139,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 588,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $367.67 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.