Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.46

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.46 and last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 1906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $529.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.07). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $103,849.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,946.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Kass acquired 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.11 per share, with a total value of $31,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,657.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 87,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 330.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 201,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

