Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Acquired by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.15% of Penumbra worth $12,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra stock opened at $126.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -743.37 and a beta of 0.70. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.43.

Penumbra Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.