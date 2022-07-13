Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a growth of 620.0% from the June 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Petrus Resources stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,313. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

