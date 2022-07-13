Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

Shares of TSE:PEY traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.91. The company had a trading volume of 558,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,380. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$5.88 and a 12 month high of C$17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.25.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$286.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.3299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.81 per share, with a total value of C$32,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,042,401.85. Also, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 23,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.68, for a total value of C$369,933.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,709,563.74. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,500 shares of company stock worth $465,907 and have sold 159,333 shares worth $2,490,746.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

