Pharvaris to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a report issued on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.15) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05).

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHVS. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of PHVS opened at $23.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $746.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of -0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,694 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at $11,908,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

