Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Lifted by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,449 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average is $100.55.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

