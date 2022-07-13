Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 47,559 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 121.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,559 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.