Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,070 shares of company stock worth $372,727. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.29. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

