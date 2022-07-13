Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE WST opened at $296.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.89 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

