Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $248.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $225.86 and a one year high of $737.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.10.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.71.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

