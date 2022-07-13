Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 35,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $136.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day moving average is $131.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

