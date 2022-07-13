Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 90 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $137.66 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.26.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.