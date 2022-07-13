Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Acquires 816 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,179,000 after buying an additional 1,108,460 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,702,000 after buying an additional 357,828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,530,000 after buying an additional 339,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,003,000 after buying an additional 565,948 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,781,000 after buying an additional 168,325 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.54. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.