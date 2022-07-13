Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $11.74 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,244 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

